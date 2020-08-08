Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.97. 2,182,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,851. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

