Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,620,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

