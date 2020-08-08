Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $212.48. 27,785,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,330,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.41. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,637.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

