MICT (MICT) to Release Earnings on Friday

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 14th.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MICT opened at $3.61 on Friday. MICT has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

