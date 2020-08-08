MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Reaches $120.71 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.63 or 0.00098853 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $120.71 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00848747 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,610,906 coins and its circulating supply is 10,379,643 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.