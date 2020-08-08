MineBee (MB) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.98 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 3,238.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $498,080.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00105530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.01977575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00193697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111053 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.