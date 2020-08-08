Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NERV stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

