Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.91. 118,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,030. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $270.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

