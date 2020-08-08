Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 18,372,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,266,572. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

