Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded down $14.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,490.56. 935,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,481.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,017.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.