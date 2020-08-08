Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.16.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,591 shares of company stock valued at $13,224,188. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,657,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.94 and a 200 day moving average of $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $769.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $266.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

