Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,710,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 28,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

MRNA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 8,752,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,099,855. Moderna has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,976,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,022,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $201,108.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,685,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,228,607.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,560 shares of company stock valued at $150,389,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

