Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00003942 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, LBank and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $561,307.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.01982656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110982 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

