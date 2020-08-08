Moin (MOIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $40,600.13

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $40,600.13 and approximately $273.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,380,430 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

