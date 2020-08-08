MonaCoin (MONA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.34 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00016660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Zaif and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a market cap of $128.39 million and $4.34 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.52 or 0.03373432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.02620143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00495108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00796158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00795727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00059228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Fisco, Zaif, Bleutrade, QBTC, Bittrex, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

