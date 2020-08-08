Monero Classic Price Tops $0.36 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $3,461.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00804168 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004640 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

