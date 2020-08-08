Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.72 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $94.27 or 0.00804168 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bitfinex, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Monero has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $67.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,659,040 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

