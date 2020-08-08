MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $5,504.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020388 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004264 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 197,594,392 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

