Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,443,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $3,642,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,243,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $18,010,861. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $278.73 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

