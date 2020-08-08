Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 20.91%.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,262. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

