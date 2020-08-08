Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.19. 1,824,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $641,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.