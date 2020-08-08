Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 14.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 29.1% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alleghany by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

NYSE Y traded up $20.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $539.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,680. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.18 and a 200 day moving average of $586.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.