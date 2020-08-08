Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

NYSE AME traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

