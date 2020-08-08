Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. 2,110,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

