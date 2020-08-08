Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. 1,548,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

