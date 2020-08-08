Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $227.49. 364,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $229.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

