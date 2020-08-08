Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

