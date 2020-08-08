Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 14,456 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

