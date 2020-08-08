Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 483,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

