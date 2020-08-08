Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 17,884 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VMware by 212.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 630,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

