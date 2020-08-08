Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,803 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 2,457.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock worth $9,361,690 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,710. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

