Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 34,635 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of ITB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 2,219,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

