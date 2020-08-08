Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 758 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.98. 8,554,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,662. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.