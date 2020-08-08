Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,112 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,778,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

