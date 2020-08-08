Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 855 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $173.59. 875,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

