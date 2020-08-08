Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 9,167 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

HON stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

