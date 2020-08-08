Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,001,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $61.23. 6,258,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

