Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $85,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after acquiring an additional 217,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,683,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.90. The company had a trading volume of 246,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,582. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $441.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

