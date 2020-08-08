Monte Financial Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 223,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 70,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.44. 102,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.78. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $270.44. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.