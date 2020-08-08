Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $38,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.52. 548,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.