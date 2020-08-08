More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Hits $67,467.31

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $67,467.31 and $8,173.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

