Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $1.91 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

