Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $3,558,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 190,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 23,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

