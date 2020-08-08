Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $2,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

