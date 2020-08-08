Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 27.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after purchasing an additional 201,185 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 256.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 599,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.50. 7,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,044. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $209.12 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.