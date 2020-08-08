MSG Networks (MSGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.