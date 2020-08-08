Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,955 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.26. 300,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,654,389. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $241.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

