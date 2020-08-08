MVL Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest and CoinBene. MVL has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $110,691.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,309 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cashierest, IDCM, UEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

