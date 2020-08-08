Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $13,108.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.44 or 0.05007502 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Mysterium is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,694,370 tokens. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

