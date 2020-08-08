MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $195.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $332,777.33 and approximately $195.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.72 or 0.04983467 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013840 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

